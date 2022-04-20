Raymond James Lowers Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $275.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 32.89% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SAIA. StockNews.com started coverage on Saia in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Saia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Saia in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.38.
Shares of Saia stock opened at $206.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $254.81 and its 200-day moving average is $286.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Saia has a 12-month low of $187.02 and a 12-month high of $365.50.
In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total value of $4,346,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $161,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,524 shares of company stock valued at $5,623,116 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000.
About Saia (Get Rating)
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Saia (SAIA)
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Constellation Brands Stock is Launching Towards New Highs
- 3 Analyst Favorite Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Does PNC Financial Stock Belong in Your Portfolio?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.