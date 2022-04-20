Raymond James Lowers Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $275.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 32.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SAIA. StockNews.com started coverage on Saia in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Saia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Saia in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.38.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $206.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $254.81 and its 200-day moving average is $286.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Saia has a 12-month low of $187.02 and a 12-month high of $365.50.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $617.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.04 million. Saia had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 11.06%. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Saia will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total value of $4,346,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $161,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,524 shares of company stock valued at $5,623,116 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

