Raymond James Raises Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Price Target to C$47.00

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CCJ. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC assumed coverage on Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cameco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.30.

Shares of Cameco stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.48. 421,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,285,498. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.36 and a 200-day moving average of $24.41. Cameco has a 12 month low of $15.34 and a 12 month high of $32.49. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of -157.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.18.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $368.91 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 204,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 60,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 212,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

