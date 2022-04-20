Raymond James Raises Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target to C$13.50

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Ivanhoe Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ivanhoe Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.17.

Ivanhoe Mines stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$11.94. 458,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,599,175. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12 month low of C$7.69 and a 12 month high of C$13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a current ratio of 21.49 and a quick ratio of 19.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.47.

Ivanhoe Mines ( TSE:IVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 3,000 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.23, for a total transaction of C$33,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,336,033.10.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

