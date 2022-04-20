Raymond James Raises OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Price Target to C$4.50

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$3.25 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.40 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.47.

OCANF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.55. The stock had a trading volume of 42,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,443. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.89. OceanaGold has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $2.70.

OceanaGold Corp. is a multinational gold producer with a portfolio of operating, development and exploration assets. The firm operates through Philippines, New Zealand and the United States geographical segments. It holds interest in Haile Gold Mine, Didipio, Macraes and Waihi projects. OceanaGold was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

