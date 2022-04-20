Raymond James Raises OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target to C$4.50

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$3.25 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 36.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.34.

Shares of TSE:OGC traded up C$0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$3.29. 422,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036,527. OceanaGold has a 12 month low of C$1.79 and a 12 month high of C$3.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.95. The firm has a market cap of C$2.32 billion and a PE ratio of -254.62.

OceanaGold ( TSE:OGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$262.86 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OceanaGold will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

