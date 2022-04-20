Raymond James Raises ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target to $75.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.92% from the company’s previous close.

OKE has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

NYSE OKE opened at $72.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $73.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.76. The firm has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.80.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ONEOK will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,577,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in ONEOK by 163.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,396,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,075 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,529,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,675,334,000 after buying an additional 2,614,981 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,159,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,125,000 after acquiring an additional 852,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,646,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,750,000 after purchasing an additional 808,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

