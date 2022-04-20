Raymond James Raises Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Price Target to $13.00

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PAGP. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Plains GP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains GP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.19.

NYSE PAGP opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. Plains GP has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95.

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 0.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plains GP will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,650,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,079,000 after buying an additional 348,203 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Plains GP by 1.5% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,005,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,136,000 after acquiring an additional 195,017 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 12,307,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,803,000 after acquiring an additional 33,247 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,015,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,273,000 after purchasing an additional 67,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RR Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 4,425,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,684,000 after purchasing an additional 123,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

