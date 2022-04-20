Raymond James (RJF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Raymond James to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RJF opened at $113.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.82 and its 200-day moving average is $103.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $81.96 and a twelve month high of $117.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.77%.

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,721,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $2,138,713.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth approximately $468,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth approximately $438,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 590,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 324,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $584,000. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on RJF. Citigroup dropped their target price on Raymond James from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.05.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

