RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. owns and/or operates adult nightclubs that offer live adult entertainment, restaurant, and bar services. It operates adult nightclubs under the name Rick’s Cabaret, Club Onyx, XTC Cabaret, Tootsie’s Cabaret, Cabaret North, Jaguars and Cabaret East. The Company also owns and operates adult Internet Websites. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Rick’s Cabaret International, Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

RICK has been the topic of several other research reports. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of RICK opened at $67.06 on Wednesday. RCI Hospitality has a twelve month low of $55.33 and a twelve month high of $94.33. The company has a market cap of $637.07 million, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.96.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $61.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.40 million. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 23.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that RCI Hospitality will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 420.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $849,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $520,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

