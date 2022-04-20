Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Insider James J. Cotter Living Trust Sells 2,750 Shares

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $11,412.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,268,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,262,818.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

James J. Cotter Living Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 20th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $11,495.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $11,302.50.

On Monday, April 11th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $11,220.00.

On Friday, April 8th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $11,412.50.

On Wednesday, March 30th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $11,962.50.

On Monday, March 28th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $11,605.00.

On Friday, March 18th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $12,182.50.

On Friday, March 11th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $11,660.00.

On Friday, March 4th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $11,440.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $12,155.00.

Shares of RDI stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.19. 11,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,466. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Reading International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $7.15. The stock has a market cap of $92.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.56.

Reading International ( NASDAQ:RDI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.92 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 22.95%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in Reading International by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 885,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 466,500 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Reading International by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,343,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 77,027 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Reading International by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 222,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Reading International by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reading International by 76.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RDI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Reading International from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

