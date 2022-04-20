Rebecca Morrow Sells 8,405 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $271,061.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 229,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,397,601.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE SNAP traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.76. 36,931,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,788,242. The firm has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a PE ratio of -94.15 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.02. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.32 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.
SNAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Snap in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Snap from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Snap from $82.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.94.
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
