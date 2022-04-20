Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Riverview Bancorp (RVSB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ: RVSB) in the last few weeks:

4/19/2022 – Riverview Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Riverview Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Riverview Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Riverview Savings Bank. The bank is a community oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to the residents of its primary market area. The bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public and using such funds to originate fixed-rate mortgage loans and adjustable rate mortgage loans secured by one- to- four family residential real estate located in its primary market area. The bank is an active originator of residential construction loans and consumer loans. “

RVSB traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.38. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $8.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.56.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.18 million for the quarter. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 34.09%. On average, research analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVSB. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Riverview Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Riverview Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 8.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,420 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

