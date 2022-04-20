Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/18/2022 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $210.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $195.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $225.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Skyworks Solutions was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $138.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $175.00.

3/31/2022 – Skyworks Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $161.00 to $130.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $156.00 to $152.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $122.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.86 and a 200-day moving average of $147.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.16 and a 52-week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.92%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $4,269,100 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $251,234,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,499,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $853,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,943 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,651,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $277,886,000 after purchasing an additional 822,844 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,962,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $323,307,000 after purchasing an additional 651,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,671,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $414,401,000 after purchasing an additional 501,084 shares in the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

