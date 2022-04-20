Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Portland General Electric (POR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR) recently:

4/19/2022 – Portland General Electric was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/19/2022 – Portland General Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $58.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Portland General Electric was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $53.00.

4/14/2022 – Portland General Electric was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $54.00.

4/12/2022 – Portland General Electric was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/2/2022 – Portland General Electric was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/31/2022 – Portland General Electric is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Portland General Electric was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

POR stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.36. 11,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,622. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.65. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $57.03.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $608.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.24%.

In other news, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $243,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $136,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

