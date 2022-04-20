Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Babylon (BBLN)

Babylon (NYSE: BBLN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/18/2022 – Babylon was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Babylon Holdings Limited is a digital healthcare company. Babylon Holdings Limited, formerly known as Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “
- 3/11/2022 – Babylon had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $14.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Babylon stock opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Babylon Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.38.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Babylon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Babylon during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Babylon in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Babylon in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Babylon in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.
