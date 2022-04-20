Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Babylon (BBLN)

Babylon (NYSE: BBLN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/18/2022 – Babylon was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Babylon Holdings Limited is a digital healthcare company. Babylon Holdings Limited, formerly known as Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

4/11/2022 – Babylon was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Babylon Holdings Limited is a digital healthcare company. Babylon Holdings Limited, formerly known as Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

4/5/2022 – Babylon was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Babylon Holdings Limited is a digital healthcare company. Babylon Holdings Limited, formerly known as Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

3/30/2022 – Babylon was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Babylon Holdings Limited is a digital healthcare company. Babylon Holdings Limited, formerly known as Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

3/22/2022 – Babylon was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Babylon Holdings Limited is a digital healthcare company. Babylon Holdings Limited, formerly known as Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

3/11/2022 – Babylon had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $14.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Babylon stock opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Babylon Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Babylon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Babylon during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Babylon in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Babylon in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Babylon in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. The company provides assistance to navigate the health system by connecting patients digitally to the clinicians. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

