Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Saia (SAIA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA):

4/20/2022 – Saia had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $350.00 to $275.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Saia was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Saia Inc., is a leading multi-regional less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier. It is a leading transportation company that provides a variety of trucking transportation and supply chain solutions to a broad range of industries, including the retail, petrochemical and manufacturing industries. Saia Inc., serves a wide variety of customers by offering regional, interregional and national LTL services and selected TL services across the United States. It offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, and logistic services. Saia LTL Freight operates 152 terminals in 38 states and is headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia. “

4/8/2022 – Saia was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $222.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Saia had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $347.00 to $278.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/4/2022 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $204.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Saia is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA traded up $6.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.04. The stock had a trading volume of 14,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,003. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $254.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.94. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.02 and a fifty-two week high of $365.50.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $617.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.04 million. Saia had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 11.06%. Saia’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total value of $4,346,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $161,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,524 shares of company stock worth $5,623,116. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at $186,244,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Saia by 1,104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,516,000 after purchasing an additional 98,300 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its position in Saia by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 245,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,372,000 after purchasing an additional 36,390 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $4,782,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Saia by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

