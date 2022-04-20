Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,996.36 ($91.03).

Several research firms recently weighed in on RB. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,460 ($97.06) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays set a GBX 9,100 ($118.40) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($93.68) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($81.97) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,000 ($65.05) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

