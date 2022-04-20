Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) Director Buys $24,960.00 in Stock

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) Director Nicholas Reyland Liuzza, Jr. acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $24,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 909,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,036.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
RCAT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.01. The stock had a trading volume of 17,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,142. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.00. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $7.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.61 million and a PE ratio of -8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 11.48 and a current ratio of 11.94.
Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 143.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter.
Red Cat Company Profile (Get Rating)
Red Cat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. It offers commercial and government unmanned aerial vehicle technology for reconnaissance, public safety, and inspection applications. The company also provides First Person View (FPV) video goggles; and software and hardware solutions that enable drones to complete inspection services in locations where global positioning systems are not available.
