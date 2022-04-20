Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.44) Per Share

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Redbox Entertainment in a research note issued on Monday, April 18th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.44) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.18). Wedbush also issued estimates for Redbox Entertainment’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.17) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

RDBX has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Redbox Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redbox Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 12.20.

Redbox Entertainment stock opened at 2.04 on Wednesday. Redbox Entertainment has a 1-year low of 1.61 and a 1-year high of 27.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 2.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,841,000. Standard General L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,260,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $815,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 40,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.

