Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is 11.80.

RDBX has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Redbox Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redbox Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ RDBX traded down 0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting 1.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,049. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 2.18. Redbox Entertainment has a twelve month low of 1.61 and a twelve month high of 27.22.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 40,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.

