Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX) PT Lowered to $3.00

Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $16.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redbox Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Redbox Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 9.57.

NASDAQ RDBX traded up 0.49 on Wednesday, reaching 2.53. The company had a trading volume of 54,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,049. Redbox Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of 1.61 and a fifty-two week high of 27.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 2.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Redbox Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 40,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.

