Regal Rexnord (RRX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Regal Rexnord to post earnings of $2.44 per share for the quarter. Regal Rexnord has set its FY22 guidance at $10.00-10.60 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.51%. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect Regal Rexnord to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE RRX opened at $140.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.52. Regal Rexnord has a twelve month low of $125.42 and a twelve month high of $176.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.53%.

In other Regal Rexnord news, Director Christopher L. Doerr sold 2,210 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $353,003.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Curtis W. Stoelting sold 805 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total value of $128,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $204.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

