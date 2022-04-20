Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Raised to $645.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Cowen from $640.00 to $645.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 10.25% from the stock’s previous close.

REGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.63.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

REGN traded up $2.48 on Wednesday, reaching $718.70. 5,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,734. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $664.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $633.02. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $478.40 and a fifty-two week high of $747.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 45.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $737.79, for a total value of $239,781.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at $21,207,035.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.46, for a total value of $607,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,459 shares of company stock worth $30,177,797 over the last quarter. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.