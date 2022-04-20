Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Raised to $645.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Cowen from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential downside of 9.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on REGN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $729.06.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $716.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $664.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $633.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.07. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $478.40 and a one year high of $747.42. The company has a market cap of $77.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 45.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $737.79, for a total value of $239,781.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at $21,207,035.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total transaction of $60,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,459 shares of company stock worth $30,177,797. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,610,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,069,457,000 after purchasing an additional 244,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,799,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,031,184,000 after acquiring an additional 159,817 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,899,642,000 after acquiring an additional 489,084 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,245,725,000 after acquiring an additional 237,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $812,608,000 after buying an additional 404,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

