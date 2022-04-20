Regions Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%.

Regions Financial has a payout ratio of 29.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Regions Financial to earn $2.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.8%.

NYSE RF traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,705,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,426,342. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.02. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 21,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $475,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $481,000. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

