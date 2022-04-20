Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.10.

RGA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

RGA stock opened at $117.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $134.80.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.34%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

