Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Price Target Raised to $215.00 at KeyCorp

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $200.00 to $215.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.44.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $198.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52 week low of $135.46 and a 52 week high of $198.85.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.66. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 24.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 20.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 17,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.75, for a total transaction of $3,089,685.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.59, for a total transaction of $1,785,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,277,479.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,634 shares of company stock worth $22,319,957. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RS. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,899,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,834,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,196,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,330,000 after acquiring an additional 364,582 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,397,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,155,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,931,000 after buying an additional 245,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum (Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.