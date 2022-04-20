Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €24.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) has been assigned a €24.00 ($25.81) target price by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RNO. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($34.41) price target on Renault in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($40.86) target price on Renault in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($33.33) target price on Renault in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($59.14) target price on Renault in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($23.66) target price on Renault in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €36.07 ($38.79).

Get Renault alerts:

Renault stock opened at €22.75 ($24.46) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €26.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €30.01. Renault has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($79.26) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($108.28).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.