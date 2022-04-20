ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

SOL has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on ReneSola from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Roth Capital raised ReneSola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.70 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised ReneSola from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.38.

Shares of NYSE SOL opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.68 million, a P/E ratio of 56.30 and a beta of 2.28. ReneSola has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $10.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a current ratio of 9.39.

ReneSola ( NYSE:SOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). ReneSola had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ReneSola will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ReneSola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ReneSola by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in ReneSola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ReneSola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.33% of the company’s stock.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights.

