Repligen (RGEN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Repligen has set its FY22 guidance at $3.21-3.30 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $3.210-$3.300 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $186.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.27 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Repligen to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $154.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.97. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.79 and a beta of 0.90. Repligen has a 52 week low of $149.07 and a 52 week high of $327.32.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RGEN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.63.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total transaction of $396,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Repligen by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth about $1,066,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Repligen by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after buying an additional 8,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

