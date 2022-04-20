Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Replimune Group, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes oncolytic immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of RP1, RP2 & RP3 which are in clinical stage. Replimune Group, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Shares of Replimune Group stock opened at $18.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 23.39 and a current ratio of 23.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.95. The company has a market cap of $857.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 2.45. Replimune Group has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $40.22.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that Replimune Group will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $254,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 380,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,271,000 after buying an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,805,000 after buying an additional 29,712 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 306.1% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Replimune Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 12.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Replimune Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

