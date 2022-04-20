Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Price Target Raised to €17.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €16.50 ($17.74) to €17.50 ($18.82) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on REPYY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Repsol from €13.00 ($13.98) to €14.50 ($15.59) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.95.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REPYY traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.81. 142,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,649. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.73. Repsol has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $15.26. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

