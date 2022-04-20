Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Abbott Laboratories’ Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Abbott Laboratories in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy expects that the healthcare product maker will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ FY2023 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ABT. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.52.

Shares of ABT opened at $119.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.49. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The company has a market capitalization of $211.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $187,901.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total transaction of $47,724.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,896 shares of company stock valued at $926,454. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

