Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Enbridge Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Enbridge in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the pipeline company will earn $2.65 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.52. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $54.50 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.23.

ENB stock opened at $46.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.47 and its 200 day moving average is $41.89. Enbridge has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $47.42.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Bank grew its holdings in Enbridge by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

