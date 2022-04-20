Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Morgan Stanley’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.83. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.71.

Shares of MS opened at $88.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $76.25 and a 52-week high of $109.73.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MS. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.6% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

