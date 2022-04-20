Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Schlumberger Limited’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Schlumberger in a report released on Monday, April 18th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.45.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $43.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 2.02. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.88%.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $324,268.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $995,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,190,908 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 50.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

