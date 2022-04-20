Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Teck Resources Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) – National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $10.32 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.28.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TECK. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

Shares of TECK opened at $43.18 on Wednesday. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $44.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0981 per share. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.26%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 21,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 29,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 5.5% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

