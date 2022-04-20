Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Expensify (EXFY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Expensify (NASDAQ: EXFY):

4/15/2022 – Expensify was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Expensify Inc. is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc. is based in PORTLAND, Ore. “

4/8/2022 – Expensify was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Expensify Inc. is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc. is based in PORTLAND, Ore. “

3/31/2022 – Expensify had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Expensify had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $44.00 to $26.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Expensify had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $35.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Expensify had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $22.00 to $17.00.

Shares of Expensify stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,892. Expensify, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $51.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.38). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXFY. OpenView Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter worth about $441,947,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter worth about $73,263,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter worth about $68,842,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter worth about $42,064,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter worth about $39,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.35% of the company’s stock.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

