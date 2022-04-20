Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/8/2022 – Robinhood Markets was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.00.

4/7/2022 – Robinhood Markets had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $45.00 to $41.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Robinhood Markets had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $11.00.

4/2/2022 – Robinhood Markets was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Robinhood Financial LLC is a registered broker dealer. Robinhood Securities, LLC provides brokerage clearing services. Robinhood Crypto, LLC provides crypto currency trading. All are subsidiaries of Robinhood Markets, Inc. “

3/30/2022 – Robinhood Markets is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Robinhood Markets was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Robinhood Financial LLC is a registered broker dealer. Robinhood Securities, LLC provides brokerage clearing services. Robinhood Crypto, LLC provides crypto currency trading. All are subsidiaries of Robinhood Markets, Inc. “

3/24/2022 – Robinhood Markets was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Robinhood Financial LLC is a registered broker dealer. Robinhood Securities, LLC provides brokerage clearing services. Robinhood Crypto, LLC provides crypto currency trading. All are subsidiaries of Robinhood Markets, Inc. “

3/15/2022 – Robinhood Markets was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Robinhood Financial LLC is a registered broker dealer. Robinhood Securities, LLC provides brokerage clearing services. Robinhood Crypto, LLC provides crypto currency trading. All are subsidiaries of Robinhood Markets, Inc. “

2/18/2022 – Robinhood Markets had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $14.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of HOOD traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.56. 13,242,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,772,123. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.98. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.09% and a negative return on equity of 112.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 113,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $1,598,919.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $225,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 408,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,401.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 320,352 shares of company stock worth $4,324,842 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 550.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. 51.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

