Research Analysts Set Expectations for Trisura Group Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Trisura Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. Cormark currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$106.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$102.00 million.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TSU. CIBC cut their price target on Trisura Group from C$61.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trisura Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.88.

TSU stock opened at C$33.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.19. Trisura Group has a twelve month low of C$28.50 and a twelve month high of C$49.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

