Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 20th (ACC, ACCO, BG, BGNE, BNL, BSBK, BZFD, CCNE, CGNX, CHRS)

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

Bunge (NYSE:BG)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $138.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bunge Ltd. is an integrated global agribusiness and food company spanning the farm-to-consumer food chain. Bunge processes, produces, moves, distributes and markets food on five continents. “

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “BeiGene, Ltd. is a biotechnology company which focused on immuno-oncological therapeutics. The company’s clinical-stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, BGB-283, BGB-290, and BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands. “

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is an internally-managed REIT. It acquires, owns and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties. The company’s diversified portfolio consist healthcare, restaurant, office and retail property. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bogota Financial Corp. is the holding company for Bogota Savings Bank. It offers saving accounts, checking accounts, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment and other financial services. Bogota Financial Corp. is based in NJ, United States. “

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BuzzFeed Inc. is a tech-powered diversified media company. It produces articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series, lifestyle content. BuzzFeed Inc., formerly known as 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $83.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cognex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets machine vision systems, or computers that can see. Cognex is the world’s leader in the machine vision industry, having shipped more than 200,000 vision systems, representing nearly $1.5 billion in cumulative revenue, since the company’s founding time. Cognex’s Modular Vision Systems Division, headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for automating the manufacture of a wide range of discrete items and for assuring their quality. Cognex’s Surface Inspection Systems Division, headquartered in Alameda, California, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for inspecting the surfaces of products manufactured in a continuous fashion, such as metals, papers and plastics. “

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is a biologics platform company developing biosimilar therapeutics. Its clinical stage pipeline consists of CHS-0214 in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis; CHS-1420 that has completed a Phase I study to treat psoriasis or rheumatoid arthritis; and CHS-1701 which has completed a Phase I study for the treatment of breast cancer patients. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions. CIRCOR has a diversified product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers’ unique application needs. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR’s operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top industry talent. “

CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CLP HOLDINGS Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, is the holding company for the CLP Group, which is one of the largest investor-owned power businesses in Asia. Through CLP Power Hong Kong, it operates a vertically integrated electricity supply business in Hong Kong, and provides a highly reliable supply of electricity and excellent customer services to over 5.5 million people in its supply area. The CLP Group also invests in energy businesses outside Hong Kong. It is the largest external investor in the Chinese mainland electricity industry, and a leading international private sector power company in the Asia-Pacific region with an integrated energy business in Australia and interests in generating assets in India, Taiwan and Thailand. “

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP). BTIG Research issued a neutral rating on the stock.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of UWM (NYSE:UWMC). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

