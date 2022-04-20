Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Shift4 Payments (FOUR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR) recently:

4/19/2022 – Shift4 Payments was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $50.00.

4/7/2022 – Shift4 Payments is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Shift4 Payments is now covered by analysts at Moffett Nathanson. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

4/4/2022 – Shift4 Payments is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc.. They set a “positive” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock.

4/4/2022 – Shift4 Payments is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna. They set a “positive” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2022 – Shift4 Payments was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shift4 Payments Inc. is a provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions. Shift4 Payments Inc. is based in Allentown, United States. “

3/10/2022 – Shift4 Payments was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Shift4 Payments Inc. is a provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions. Shift4 Payments Inc. is based in Allentown, United States. “

3/9/2022 – Shift4 Payments is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Shift4 Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $90.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Shift4 Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Shift4 Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $105.00 to $80.00.

Shares of FOUR stock traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,138. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.88 and a twelve month high of $103.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -60.23 and a beta of 1.89.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $399.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jared Isaacman acquired 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.03 per share, with a total value of $5,523,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 142.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 25,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

