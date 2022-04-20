Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Galiano Gold (GAU)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT: GAU) recently:
- 4/11/2022 – Galiano Gold was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.
- 4/7/2022 – Galiano Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from $0.50 to $0.67.
- 4/4/2022 – Galiano Gold was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Galiano Gold Inc. provides mining services. It principally explores and develops gold fields. The company currently operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, located in Ghana , West Africa which is jointly owned with Gold Fields Ltd. Galiano Gold Inc., formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc., is based in VANCOUVER. “
- 4/1/2022 – Galiano Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from $0.90 to $0.50.
- 3/31/2022 – Galiano Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $2.80 to $2.20. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – Galiano Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from $1.00 to $0.80.
- 3/31/2022 – Galiano Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $1.75 to $0.75.
- 3/3/2022 – Galiano Gold was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Galiano Gold Inc. provides mining services. It principally explores and develops gold fields. The company currently operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, located in Ghana , West Africa which is jointly owned with Gold Fields Ltd. Galiano Gold Inc., formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc., is based in VANCOUVER. “
- 3/1/2022 – Galiano Gold was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
NYSEMKT:GAU traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.53. 329,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $0.70.
Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.42).
Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galiano Gold (GAU)
- Highly Valued Abbot Laboratories Could Move Lower
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.