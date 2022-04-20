Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Galiano Gold (GAU)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT: GAU) recently:

4/11/2022 – Galiano Gold was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

4/7/2022 – Galiano Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from $0.50 to $0.67.

4/4/2022 – Galiano Gold was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Galiano Gold Inc. provides mining services. It principally explores and develops gold fields. The company currently operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, located in Ghana , West Africa which is jointly owned with Gold Fields Ltd. Galiano Gold Inc., formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc., is based in VANCOUVER. “

4/1/2022 – Galiano Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from $0.90 to $0.50.

3/31/2022 – Galiano Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $2.80 to $2.20. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Galiano Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from $1.00 to $0.80.

3/31/2022 – Galiano Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $1.75 to $0.75.

3/3/2022 – Galiano Gold was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Galiano Gold Inc. provides mining services. It principally explores and develops gold fields. The company currently operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, located in Ghana , West Africa which is jointly owned with Gold Fields Ltd. Galiano Gold Inc., formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc., is based in VANCOUVER. “

3/1/2022 – Galiano Gold was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NYSEMKT:GAU traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.53. 329,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $0.70.

Get Galiano Gold Inc alerts:

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.42).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Galiano Gold by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 8,406,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 826,807 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Galiano Gold by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 51,428 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Galiano Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Galiano Gold by 498.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 124,669 shares during the last quarter. 39.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.