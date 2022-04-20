ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CEO Michael J. Farrell Sells 5,675 Shares

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.41, for a total value of $1,318,926.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,229 shares in the company, valued at $94,179,271.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $239.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.33. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $187.09 and a one year high of $301.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.47. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.49 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in ResMed by 143.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in ResMed by 1.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 4.8% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 3.2% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 50,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.11.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

