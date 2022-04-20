Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Rating Reiterated by Capital One Financial

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Capital One Financial in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

ROIC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of ROIC stock opened at $19.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.76 and a 200-day moving average of $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Retail Opportunity Investments has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $20.09.

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.53 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROIC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 352,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,135,000 after buying an additional 12,205 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 609,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,944,000 after buying an additional 112,609 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 109,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 41,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 40.0% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

