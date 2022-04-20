Retail Opportunity Investments’ (ROIC) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

ROIC has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

ROIC opened at $19.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.45. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $20.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.53 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is currently 118.18%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 352,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 12,205 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 609,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,944,000 after buying an additional 112,609 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 109,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 41,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

