Retail Opportunity Investments’ (ROIC) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Capital One Financial

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Capital One Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $19.52 on Monday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.62.

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Retail Opportunity Investments’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

