Revelation Biosciences (OTCMKTS:REVB) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Revelation Biosciences (OTCMKTS:REVB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $0.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.29% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Revelation Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage life sciences company. It focused on the development of immunologic-based therapies for the prevention and treatment of disease. The company’s product pipeline includes REVTx-99, REVTx-200 and REVDx-501. Revelation Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Petra Acquisition Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Revelation Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

OTCMKTS REVB opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. Revelation Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $11.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $12.24.

In other Revelation Biosciences news, Director George F. Tidmarsh acquired 20,000 shares of Revelation Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Revelation Biosciences stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REVB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 49,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.55% of Revelation Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical -stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development or commercialization of innate immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is REVTx-99, an anti -viral nasal drop for the prevention or treatment of respiratory viral infections, as well as for the prevention or treatment of nasal congestion due to allergies or chronic rhinosinusitis.

