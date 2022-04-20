Reviewing California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB) and United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH)

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Rating) and California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get United Bancshares alerts:

This table compares United Bancshares and California First Leasing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bancshares 24.19% 11.73% 1.29% California First Leasing N/A N/A N/A

United Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. California First Leasing pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. United Bancshares pays out 20.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Bancshares has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for United Bancshares and California First Leasing, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A California First Leasing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Bancshares and California First Leasing’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bancshares $56.15 million 1.99 $13.58 million $4.08 8.34 California First Leasing $16.94 million 11.07 $7.33 million N/A N/A

United Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than California First Leasing.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.7% of United Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of United Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 78.5% of California First Leasing shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

United Bancshares has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California First Leasing has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

United Bancshares beats California First Leasing on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Bancshares (Get Rating)

United Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, commercial and industrial, home equity, and various types of consumer and small business administration loans. The company also offers wealth management, financial needs analysis, mutual funds, securities trading, annuities, and life insurance services; and treasury management, online and mobile banking, automatic teller machine, bill pay, safe deposit box rental, payment, and other personalized services. It operates eighteen full service banking centers and three loan production offices in northwest and central Ohio. United Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Columbus Grove, Ohio.

About California First Leasing (Get Rating)

California First Leasing Corporation provides loans and lease financing for universities, businesses, and other commercial or non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as California First National Bancorp and changed its name to California First Leasing Corporation in February 2021. California First Leasing Corporation was founded in 1977 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.