Reviewing Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) & Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR)

Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) and Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.6% of Enservco shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of Enservco shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Ranger Energy Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Enservco has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ranger Energy Services has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Enservco and Ranger Energy Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enservco 0 0 0 0 N/A Ranger Energy Services 0 1 2 0 2.67

Ranger Energy Services has a consensus target price of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 15.65%. Given Ranger Energy Services’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ranger Energy Services is more favorable than Enservco.

Profitability

This table compares Enservco and Ranger Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enservco -56.24% -87.26% -22.44% Ranger Energy Services 2.93% -10.90% -6.96%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enservco and Ranger Energy Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enservco $15.68 million 2.37 -$2.51 million ($1.09) -2.98 Ranger Energy Services $293.10 million 0.62 $8.60 million ($0.65) -15.08

Ranger Energy Services has higher revenue and earnings than Enservco. Ranger Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enservco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ranger Energy Services beats Enservco on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enservco (Get Rating)

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services. The company owns and operates a fleet of approximately 338 specialized trucks, trailers, frac tanks, and other well-site related equipment. It operates in the eastern United States region comprising the southern region of the Marcellus Shale formation and the Utica Shale formation in eastern Ohio; Rocky Mountain region consisting of western Colorado and southern Wyoming, central Wyoming, western North Dakota, and eastern Montana; and the Central United States region, including Eagle Ford Shale and Permian Basin in Texas. Enservco Corporation was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

About Ranger Energy Services (Get Rating)

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services. The High Specification Rigs segment offers well service rigs and complementary equipment and services to facilitate operations throughout the lifecycle of a well; and well maintenance services. This segment also has a fleet of 540 well service rigs. The Wireline Services segment provides wireline production and intervention services to provide information to identify and resolve well production problems through cased hole logging, perforating, mechanical, and pipe recovery services; wireline completion services are used primarily for pump-down perforating operations to create perforations or entry holes through the production casing; and pumping services. This segment also has a fleet of 68 wireline units and four high-pressure pump trucks. The Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services segment rents well service-related equipment consisting of fluid pumps, power swivels, well control packages, hydraulic catwalks, frac tanks, pipe racks, and pipe handling tools; decommissioning services; fluid management services; offers proprietary and modular equipment for the processing of natural gas; coil tubing services; and snubbing services. This segment also engages in the rental, installation, commissioning, start up, operation, and maintenance of mechanical refrigeration units, nitrogen gas liquid stabilizer units, nitrogen gas liquid storage units, and related equipment. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas.

